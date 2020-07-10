Friday, July 10th | 18 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Peter Beinart’s One-State Call Earns Praise of Israel-Hater Linda Sarsour

Israel’s Netanyahu Rebuts Request From France’s Macron to Nix West Bank Annexation Plans

Online Retailer SHEIN Apologizes, Removes Swastika Necklace From Sale Following Outrage

Advisor’s Killing Deepens Iraqi Leader’s Face-Off With Militias

Post-Trump Era a Possibility, Europeans See No Quick Fix to US Ties

Far-Right and Far-Left Crime Rise in Germany in 2019

Florida Virus Surge Threatens Trump’s Convention Plans

Explosion Reported in West Tehran, Denied by Official

Danon: Obama’s Decision to ‘Abandon’ Israel Was Lowest Moment of UN Tenure

World Jewish Leaders: ‘Paradigm Has Shifted,’ as Israel Emerges as Pillar in Corona Crisis

July 10, 2020 9:09 am
0

Senators Call for Kosher, Halal Food in Federal Emergency Coronavirus Programs

avatar by JNS.org

Kosher food is being advocated for inclusion in federal packages distributed during the coronavirus pandemic, July 2020. Photo: US Food and Drug Administration.

JNS.org – US Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) have called on US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to ensure that kosher and halal food are included in federal emergency food programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Gillibrand and Stabenow, whose states represent large Jewish and Muslim populations, respectively, called on Perdue “to ensure that kosher and halal food are being included in the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and what steps USDA has taken to receive feedback from Jewish and Muslim communities to ensure their religious dietary needs are met by the program.”

“Americans of all backgrounds and faiths are experiencing increased hunger during this pandemic, and many programs have been put forth to alleviate some of these issues,” stated the letter. “However, many in the Jewish and Muslim community only eat kosher or halal food and have not been able to benefit from these programs if they do not provide these options.”

Citing Gillibrand’s office, JTA, which first reported the letter, wrote: “Across New York City, Westchester County and Long Island, about 222,000 Jewish households keep kosher. An estimated 51,700 poor and near poor Orthodox households and 144,400 other poor and near poor Jewish households would benefit from the inclusion of kosher options in the Farmers to Families Food Box program.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.