July 13, 2020 9:14 am
Fire Breaks Out at Petrochemical Facility in Southwest Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility,, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020. Photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

A fire broke out at a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwest Iran but was quickly contained, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local official.

The fire was caused by an oil leak but did not lead to any casualties or financial damage, Mohsen Beyranvand, the governor of Mahshahr county said, according to IRNA.

Beyranvand described the fire as minor and said it was put out in less than ten minutes.

There have been several explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

July 13, 2020 12:24 pm
A gas explosion shook a residential building in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, injuring one person, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the city fire department as saying.

A chlorine gas leak occurred at a unit of the Karoon petrochemicals plant near the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini on the Gulf on July 4, injuring dozens, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

