Israel-US BIRD Foundation Invests $8 Million in 10 New Collaborations

CTech – The board of Governors of the Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation approved $8 million in funding for 10 new projects between US and Israeli companies.

The BIRD Foundation promotes collaborations with companies from the two countries in a variety of technological fields. To date, the BIRD Foundation has invested more than $350 million in 1,000 projects over 43 years. In total, it has generated direct and indirect sales of more than $10 billion.

“These approved projects, which advance AI, biomedical health, autonomy, and cybersecurity, exemplify the continued innovation leadership of the US and Israeli private sectors in driving new industries and revolutionizing existing ones,” said Dr. Walter Copan, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology, Director of NIST, and co-Chairman of BIRD’s Board of Governors.

In addition to grants up to $1 million, the foundation also works with the companies to identify partnerships and acts as a liaison for introductions. The 10 projects are made up of partnerships between an Israeli and an American company in the fields of automotive, cybersecurity, healthcare IT, homeland security, life sciences, and more. The following are the 10 projects that were approved for funding:

1.

Partnership: Aeronautics Defense Systems and PreVision

Locations: Yavne, Israel and Edgewood, New Mexico

Product: Developing a Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) sensor with an automated interface to an Electro-optics payload on a UAS platform.

Founders: Moshe Caspi, Avi Leumi, Zvika Nave, and Tuncat Isik

2.

Partnership: AEYE Health and University of Massachusetts Medical School

Locations: Tel Aviv, Israel and Worcester, Massachusetts

Product: Developing a diagnostic screening system for retinal imaging.

Founders: Zack Dvey-Aharon, Danny Margalit

3.

Partnership: Datumate and Heavy Construction Systems Specialists

Locations: Yokneam Illit, Israel and Sugar land, Texas

Product: Developing a construction site management collaboration framework.

Founders: Jad Jarroush and Mike Rydin (CEO)

4.

Partnership: Firedome and Olibra

Locations: Tel Aviv, Israel and Cresskill, New Jersey

Product: Transforming traditional consumer electronics devices into connected cybersecurity guardians of the home.

Founders: Moti Shkolnik, Sharon Mirsky, Orr Chen, and Zohar Shinar (CEO)

5.

Partnership: Genoox and ASPiRA Labs, A Vermillion Company

Locations: Tel Aviv, Israel and Austin, Texas

Product: Developing “AGTT,” an AI-based, dynamic, and affordable genetics testing technology transfer.

Founders: Amir Trabelsi, Moshe Einhorn, and Valerie Palmieri (President and CEO)

6.

Partnership: Redler Technologies and Martin Technologies

Locations: Netanya, Israel and Hudson, Michigan

Product: Developing an advanced automotive electronic power distribution module.

Founders: Yesaiahu Redler (Chairman) and Harold Martin

7.

Partnership: Senso Medical Labs and Haystack Diagnostics

Locations: Nazareth, Israel and Brookline, Massachusetts

Product: Developing a multi-electrode device to advance electrodiagnostic medicine.

Founders: Maroun Farah and Dr John P. Wilson

8.

Partnership: Serenus.AI and HealthTrio

Locations: Tel Aviv, Israel and Denver, Colorado

Product: Developing an AI-based platform to assist medical professionals and insurance companies in making better medical decisions.

Founders: Dan Berachowitz, Hillary (Orly) Harel, Prof. Josef Elidan, and Dr Malik Hasan

9.

Partnership: VayaVision and Trimble

Locations: Or Yehuda, Israel and Sunnyvale, California

Product: Developing a perception-based autonomous-driving system for vehicles and heavy machinery in the agriculture, construction, and mining markets.

Founders: Ronny Cohen, Youval Nehmadi, and Charles Trimble

10.

Partnership: XRHealth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Locations: Tel Aviv, Israel and Boston, Massachusetts

Product: Developing a perioperative VR platform designed to distract patients from pain while undergoing medical procedures.

Founders: Eran Orr (XRHealth)