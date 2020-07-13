New York Police Searching for Suspects After Orthodox Jewish Man Assaulted on Brooklyn Street

New York City police are searching for suspects after an Orthodox Jewish man was assaulted in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to a CBS New York report, the incident occurred on Saturday at 2525 Kings Highway, near East 27th Street.

The 51-year-old victim told police he was walking home when three men pulled up next to him in a car and began screaming antisemitic insults.

The men then got out of the car and physically attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his face and a broken finger.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrators, who were described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailants.

“We are alarmed and deeply disturbed that another violent antisemitic incident has occurred in Brooklyn,” stated Etzion Neuer, interim regional director, ADL NY/NJ. “This is horrific, and the hate must stop. The fact that this alleged attack took place during the Sabbath makes it even more egregious. Sadly, as we have had to say many times in the past, no one should fear hate-motivated violence while walking down the street in their own city, simply because of the religion they practice. We will continue to work together with all New Yorkers to stop antisemitic violence and hope that this reward facilitates the swift apprehension of those responsible for this attack. We thank the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for investigating.”

A wave of street assaults targeting Jews in Brooklyn last year garnered media attention and was one of the motivations for the “No Hate, No Fear” march against antisemitism held in January.