July 13, 2020 4:54 pm
‘Turning Tragedy Into Hope’: NBC’s ‘Today Show’ Highlights Orthodox Jewish Plasma Donors Helping Fight Against Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Menashe Sadik, of Baltimore, Md., reads scripture while donating blood at the Blood Bank of Delmarva. Photo: Damian Giletto / Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

NBC’s “The Today Show” featured a segment on Monday highlighting Orthodox Jewish plasma donors helping the effort to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the clip below:

