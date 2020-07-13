‘Turning Tragedy Into Hope’: NBC’s ‘Today Show’ Highlights Orthodox Jewish Plasma Donors Helping Fight Against Coronavirus
by Algemeiner Staff
NBC’s “The Today Show” featured a segment on Monday highlighting Orthodox Jewish plasma donors helping the effort to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the clip below:
An Orthodox Jewish community in New York is turning tragedy into hope by donating plasma to battle the coronavirus. @CynthiaMcFadden takes a closer look. pic.twitter.com/szVZXmS006
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 13, 2020