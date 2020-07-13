Monday, July 13th | 21 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Court Dismisses Amnesty’s Petition Against Spyware Firm NSO

Israeli Activist Recounts Experiences With Left-Wing Antisemitism in UK

Explosion as Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Industrial Complex

Iran Threatens Retaliation if It Concludes a ‘Regime’ or ‘Government’ Behind Natanz Nuclear Facility Blast

Israel-US BIRD Foundation Invests $8 Million in 10 New Collaborations

Mally Bitzur-Parnes Is on a Mission to Drag Israeli Industry Into the 21st Century

Israel’s Bezeq to Double Internet Speed, Eyes Fibre Network Launch

Yemeni Houthis Say They Hit Saudi Oil Facility in Drone, Missile Attack

Meet the Man Seeking to Build a Grassroots Effort to Secure Jewish Communities

Israel’s Energy Minister: Impose 10-Day Nationwide Lockdown

July 13, 2020 9:14 am
0

University of Wisconsin Hillel Discovers ‘Free Palestine’ Spray-Painted on Building

avatar by JNS.org

Bascom Hall at The University of Wisconsin-Madison. Photo: Phil Roeder/Flickr.

JNS.org – The outside of the Hillel building at the University of Wisconsin in Madison was vandalized on Tuesday, according to the organization.

The words “Free Palestine” appeared on the concrete structure that welcomes people to the building, also known as the Barbara Hochberg Center for Jewish Student Life.

“We view this act of vandalism as targeting the Jewish community and as an incident of bias,” said UW Hillel President and CEO Greg Steinberger in a Facebook post on Tuesday on the UW Hillel Foundation page.

Steinberger said Hillel has contacted the Madison Metropolitan Police Department and the University of Wisconsin Police Department, in addition to notifying UW Hillel’s student leaders and board of directors.

Related coverage

July 13, 2020 1:08 pm
0

Israeli Court Dismisses Amnesty’s Petition Against Spyware Firm NSO

An Israeli court has dismissed Amnesty International's legal bid to stop NSO Group from exporting surveillance software, saying the rights organization...

“Our campus community is resilient and strong, and we will clean up the graffiti, work with the community on the investigation and move forward leading with our commitment to empowering students to build vibrant community based on values of love, respect, justice and peace,” said Steinberger.

Out of 44,411 students at the university, 5,200 of them are Jewish or around 12 percent, according to Hillel International.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.