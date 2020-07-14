Tuesday, July 14th | 22 Tammuz 5780

July 14, 2020 10:28 am
Iran Says It Has Executed Iranian Agent Linked to CIA

Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a National Army Day parade in Tehran, April 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Tasnim News Agency / Handout via Reuters.

Iran has executed a former Defense Ministry worker who sold information to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday.

Reza Asgari had linked up with the CIA during his last years serving at the Defense Ministry and sold the agency information about Iran’s missile program, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, quoted by its Mizan website.

He retired from the ministry four years ago. Esmaili said Asgari was executed last week.

Separately, Esmaili said a death sentence for Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, an Iranian accused of spying for US and Israeli intelligence, is among those still to be carried out.

Last year, Iran announced it had captured 17 spies it said were working for the CIA.

