July 14, 2020 9:38 am
Missouri Enacts Anti-BDS Law, Joining 31 Other States

JNS.org

The Missouri Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed a bill into law on Monday to prohibit the state contracting with companies that boycott Israel. As such, it has become the 32nd state to enact an anti-BDS measure.

The state’s House of Representatives passed the measure, 95-40, in May. The state Senate passed it, 28-1, on April 30.

The Anti-Discrimination Against Israel Act prohibits Missouri and its political subdivisions from entering into contracts worth more than $100,000 with companies with 10 or more employees that engage in BDS.

Moreover, it exercises the state’s freedom to choose firms for contracts. It does not penalize or infringe on any individual’s right to free expression or penalize companies that choose not to do business with Israel for legitimate economic reasons.

In a statement, Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee said the legislation makes “clear that Missouri will not be party to the economic warfare waged by Israel’s detractors. Missourians can now rest assured that their tax dollars will not be used in furtherance of the anti-Semitic movement to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel.”

