Tuesday, July 14th | 22 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Says Joint Patrol With Turkey Hit By Bomb Attack in Syria

Iran Says It Has Executed Iranian Agent Linked to CIA

Fight for Control of US Senate Starts With Maine, Texas, Alabama Primaries

Jerusalem Highway Construction Aims to Modernize Traffic Flow Around Historic City

Lebanese Man Freed by US as Part of Secret Talks – Sources

Israeli Cabinet Approves $7 Billion ‘Safety Net’ Economic Rescue Program

Canadian Political Party Leader Calls Jews ‘Liars and Deceivers,’ ‘Tribe of Parasites’

Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Worms, Germany, Sees Graves Desecrated

Missouri Enacts Anti-BDS Law, Joining 31 Other States

Israeli-Made Drones to Help Rescue Operations in Northern Norway

July 14, 2020 10:38 am
0

Russia Says Joint Patrol With Turkey Hit By Bomb Attack in Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured from near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kemal Aslan.

A roadside bomb planted by Syrian militants detonated near a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northern Syria on Tuesday morning, injuring three Russian soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia called off the patrol following the blast near the town of Ariha in Idlib province, which damaged one Russian and one Turkish armored personnel carrier, the Russian ministry said.

The Russian statement said an unspecified number of Turkish troops were also hurt. Two sources said there were no Turkish casualties in the attack.

Russia was evacuating its equipment from the area and moving its troops to the Hmeimim air base where some of them would receive treatment, the Russian statement said.

Related coverage

July 14, 2020 10:24 am
0

Fight for Control of US Senate Starts With Maine, Texas, Alabama Primaries

Democrats could take a step toward wresting control of the US Senate from Republicans on Tuesday when voters in Maine,...

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria’s war, agreed in March on a ceasefire and joint patrols following weeks of clashes that brought them to the brink of direct confrontation.

Ankara backs rebels fighting against President Bashar al-Assad, and Moscow supports Damascus. The patrols take place in a “de-escalation zone” intended to serve as a buffer between government forces and opposition fighters in the last major area still held by the rebels after nine years of civil war.

An unconfirmed social media video of the attack circulated by Russia’s RIA news agency showed a powerful explosion right by a convoy of passing armored vehicles.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.