Wednesday, July 15th | 23 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Belgian Pensioner Receives Prison Sentence for Swastika-Adorned ‘Nazi House’

‘Go Home!’: US Ambassador to Warsaw Draws Antisemitic Fury From Polish Far Right

Under Fire Over Coronavirus Policy, Netanyahu Announces Money for All Israelis

Seven Unanswered Questions About Bari Weiss’ New York Times Exit

Unverified Reports of Houthi Persecution of Yemen Jews Arouse Concern

Jews in German City of Cologne Angered by Defacing of Holocaust Memorial by Animal Rights Extremists

Nick Cannon Demands Apology From ViacomCBS, Announces Trip to Israel, After Media Giant Axes Him Amid Antisemitism Furor

Edelstein: Israel Will Likely Have to Initiate a Full Lockdown Next Week

Solar-Powered Transmitters to Warn Israeli Drivers of Camels on the Road

Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

July 15, 2020 3:52 pm
0

Belgian Pensioner Receives Prison Sentence for Swastika-Adorned ‘Nazi House’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

A Belgian man was sentenced to one year in prison on Tuesday for his refusal to remove the Nazi flags and slogans that adorn his house in the town of Keerbergen.

Georges Boeckstaens — a former corporal in the Belgian army — was defiant after his sentencing, saying that he was “not hurting anyone” with the display at his private residence.

The 77-year-old’s home was the subject of numerous complaints from locals, who referred to it as the “Nazi house.” On view are Third Reich insignias, a giant red Nazi banner hanging from a tree in the garden, the words “Mein Kampf” written in Dutch and a scarecrow resembling Adolf Hitler giving a Nazi salute.

While a previous complaint had been dismissed in 2014, as no criminal offense had been proven, the Leuven Criminal Court this time sentenced Boeckstaens to one year in prison, for incitement to hatred and violence against the Jewish community.

“The investigation has shown that the accused glorified the Nazi regime and approved of the genocide,” said the judge. “In his eyes, the Jews are the shame of the world. From a social point of view, therefore, we have an obligation to incarcerate him.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.