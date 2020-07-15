Wednesday, July 15th | 23 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

Greek, Israeli Army Chiefs Discuss Strengthening Ties

Iran’s Quds Force Commander: ‘Tough Times Await US, Zionist Regime’

Israel’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit New High for Second Day Running

China Vows Retaliation After Trump Ends Preferential Status for Hong Kong

Pelosi Endorses Omar for Re-Election to Minnesota Seat

Report: Seven Ships Catch Fire at Iranian Port of Bushehr

Death Toll Rises in Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Clashes

Tel Aviv University Touts ‘Unprecedented’ Hebrew Paper by Saudi Academic

No New Year Pilgrimage to Ukraine for Israeli Jews This Year

July 15, 2020 10:34 am
0

Greek, Israeli Army Chiefs Discuss Strengthening Ties

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during an event honoring outstanding reservists, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – The head of the Greek army, Hellenic National Defense General Staff Chief Konstantinos Floros, met on Tuesday in Israel with his counterpart, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, to discuss deepening military ties between their countries.

“The Israeli-Greek military bond continues to grow stronger,” the IDF tweeted after the meeting, held to talk about “operational developments in the region.”

According to Greek media, the two generals discussed promoting stability and peace in the eastern Mediterranean, “in light of recent developments.”

During an official visit to Israel in June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis specifically pointed to Ankara as a threat.

Related coverage

July 15, 2020 10:38 am
0

Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in...

“Turkey is undermining stability in the region. It aims to control politically and militarily the entire area of the eastern Mediterranean,” Mitsotakis told Ynet at the time. “Turkey is welcome to give up its imperial pipe-dreams and become part of our area of cooperation. But only as an equal, lawful partner, not as the neighborhood bully.”

Israel and Greece signed a deal in December for a $7 billion, 1,180-mile EastMed gas pipeline to run from Israel through Cyprus and Greece to Europe.

Turkey, which strongly opposes the pipeline, signed an agreement with Libya’s Tripoli-based government setting maritime boundaries that conflict with those envisioned by Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.