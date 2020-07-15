Wednesday, July 15th | 23 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jews in German City of Cologne Angered by Defacing of Holocaust Memorial by Animal Rights Extremists

Nick Cannon Demands Apology From ViacomCBS, Announces Trip to Israel, After Media Giant Axes Him Amid Antisemitism Furor

Edelstein: Israel Will Likely Have to Initiate a Full Lockdown Next Week

Solar-Powered Transmitters to Warn Israeli Drivers of Camels on the Road

Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

Greek, Israeli Army Chiefs Discuss Strengthening Ties

Iran’s Quds Force Commander: ‘Tough Times Await US, Zionist Regime’

Israel’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit New High for Second Day Running

China Vows Retaliation After Trump Ends Preferential Status for Hong Kong

Pelosi Endorses Omar for Re-Election to Minnesota Seat

July 15, 2020 10:25 am
0

Israel’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit New High for Second Day Running

avatar by JNS.org

Medical workers at the coronavirus unit in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak, Israel, prepare a return to other types of procedures as cases of new infection are decreasing, April 27, 2020. Photo: Nati Shohat / Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 1,718 new coronavirus infections had been recorded over the past 24 hours, beating the previous day’s record of 1,681.

Of the active cases, 195 are characterized as serious, according to the ministry. Fifty-seven people are on ventilators, and the death toll stands at 371.

The dramatic increase in the country’s coronavirus figures has led to a significant reversal in the easing of measures the government rolled out after it had seemingly successfully “flattened the curve” due to severe lockdowns in March and April.

Many in the government are now calling for a return to stricter measures, and even for another general lockdown. During a meeting on Tuesday of senior figures in the government and security services, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein reportedly said that if the trend didn’t change within the next few days, “there would be no option but to declare a full shutdown.”

Related coverage

July 15, 2020 11:26 am
0

Edelstein: Israel Will Likely Have to Initiate a Full Lockdown Next Week

JNS.org - In a tense meeting of top officials on Tuesday, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that unless the...

The partial restrictions put in place in recent weeks had not been effective, said Edelstein.

“In the end, all we did was stop weddings and cut back on restaurant activity. With steps like these, there is no chance we’ll see a decrease in new cases, so I suggest we start talking about a full shutdown. If we don’t see a change in the numbers within three days—we’ll have to go there.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.