July 18, 2020 10:41 am
Egypt Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Figure Since Late May

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows a crowd and shops at Al Ataba market, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt reported 703 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since late May.

In total, 86,474 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 4,188 deaths, including 68 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt has not made it yet to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, which is reviewed every two weeks.

Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. Analysts put the figure as high as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included.

