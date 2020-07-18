Saturday, July 18th | 26 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

China’s Sinopharm Begins Late Stage Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in UAE

Egypt Reports Lowest Daily Coronavirus Figure Since Late May

Iran has Sent Black Boxes of Downed Plane to France

US Divided Over Mask Wearing and Schools Reopening as Coronavirus Cases Surge

US Ambassador Says EU Criticism of Poland ‘Overblown’

Turkey’s Erdogan Says Egypt’s Actions in Libya are Illegal

US Jewish Actor Josh Gad Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ and ‘Frightening’ Antisemitism by Celebrities

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Touts ‘Bucket List Moment’ of Meeting Louis Farrakhan, but Disavows Antisemitism

Blacks and Jews Together: Building Ladders Instead of Walls

Orthodox Judaism Must Embrace Female Rabbis

July 18, 2020 10:05 am
0

Iran has Sent Black Boxes of Downed Plane to France

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS

Iran has sent the black boxes from a Ukrainian airliner that it had accidentally downed in January to France for analysis, a Foreign Ministry official said on Saturday.

Some 176 people were killed when the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s most powerful military force, fired missiles at the Ukraine International Airlines, mistaking it for a hostile target while on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

“The black boxes were transported to Paris yesterday by officials of the Civil Aviation Authority and a judge,” Mohsen Baharvand, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, was quoted as saying by the the semi-official ILNA news agency.

He said France will begin reading the flight recorders on Monday and praised the French government for its “very good cooperation with the Iranian delegation.”

France’s BEA air accident investigation agency is known as one of the world’s leading agencies for reading flight recorders.

The fate of the cockpit voice and data recorders was the subject of an international standoff after the plane was shot down on Jan. 8, with Ukraine demanding access.

In an interim report last week, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization blamed a misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air defense operator and his commanders for the downing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.