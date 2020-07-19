Sunday, July 19th | 27 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Legendary Anonymous Israeli Cyber-Spy, Described as ‘Phenomenon in the Cyber Field,’ to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

‘I’m So Disappointed:’ Former NBA Star Charles Barkley Berates Nick Cannon, Other Black Celebrities for Antisemitic Remarks

Activist on Hunger Strike for Persecuted Uyghur Muslims Praises Jewish Community for Their Support

Leading Jewish Organizations Mourn Rep. John Lewis: ‘Devoted His Life to the Pursuit of Justice’

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial to Hear First Witnesses in January

Iranian Health Officials Play Down President’s Figure of 25 Million People Infected

Iran’s Judiciary Has Suspended Execution Sentences of Three Men Linked to November Anti-Government Protests: Lawyer

Fire at Factory in Northwest Iran: ILNA

Blast at Power Plant in Iran’s Central Isfahan Province: IRNA

Israeli NVIDIA Researchers and Collaborators Win International Conference on Machine Learning 2020 Honors

July 19, 2020 11:11 am
0

Israeli NVIDIA Researchers and Collaborators Win International Conference on Machine Learning 2020 Honors

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu.

CTech – The International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) today presented the Outstanding Paper Award to a group of Israeli researchers and professors. It describes the award as given to papers that “are strong representatives of solid theoretical and empirical work in our field.”

“On Learning Sets of Symmetric Elements” was led by Hagai Meron from NVIDIA’s research group in Israel, with Or Litani from Stanford University, Ethan Fetaya of Bar Ilan University, Professor Gal Chechik of Bar Ilan University, and the director of the NVIDIA Research Group in Israel.

In the paper, they introduced an approach to learning sets of general symmetric elements that could be used in a variety of ways, including deblurring images, 3D shape recognition, and reconstruction.

“Our research proves theoretically what deep neural network architectures should be used when learning across sets of complex objects, where by complex we mean that the objects assume a special structure which we refer to as symmetry. We also show empirically that this architecture achieves superior results in a range of problems over images, graphs, and 3D point clouds,” the paper read.

It concludes by stating that their architectures can be used to reduce noise and identify action highlights given a set of images. All experiments were conducted using NVIDIA DGX systems with NVIDIA V100 GPUs.

2020 marked the 37th International Conference on Machine Learning. Unlike other years, the entire conference was held online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Its official venue was Vienna, Austria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.