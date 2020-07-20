Celebrity Couple Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Planning ‘Jewish Wedding’

British model Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée, American actress Nicola Peltz, are reportedly planning a Jewish wedding, an insider told the UK’s Mirror.

Beckham, the 21-year-old eldest son of designer Victoria Beckham and former soccer player David Beckham, and Peltz, the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” star, 25, both have Jewish roots. Brooklyn’s great grandfather and Peltz’s father are Jewish.

“Nicola was raised in a Jewish household and while her mother Claudia isn’t Jewish, her father Nelson is devout. They raised their children to uphold traditional Jewish values,” the source was quoted as saying. “When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won’t be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements.”

According to the Mirror, Beckham told friends his wedding ceremony would take place under a chuppah and involve the signing of a ketubah, a Jewish wedding contract.

Peltz’s father is American businessman, billionaire and philanthropist Nelson Peltz, 78. He threw an extravagant bar mitzvah for his twin boys in 2016 that drew headlines, and also supports Jewish causes in the US and Israel.

The couple began dating in October, moved in together in New York in March and announced their engagement on July 11 on Instagram. They will reportedly marry next year and have two weddings, one in the UK and another in the US.

The insider said, “They’re not sure if they’ll have a rabbi conduct both ceremonies, but Brooklyn has already told Nicola he’ll let her take the reins — joking how he’s already under the thumb.”

Beckham’s father is reportedly excited about his son having a Jewish wedding. The source said about the soccer star, “He’s keen to add as many Jewish ­elements as possible, recalling how much he loved Israeli dancing when he attended Jewish weddings as a child with his grandad. He’s also told Brooklyn how much he’d like to recite one of the Hebrew blessings at the ceremony.”

The source added: “Having a traditional Jewish wedding will not only help Brooklyn and Nicola connect their own heritages but make both their fathers incredibly happy.”

Brooklyn has a Hebrew tattoo on his left arm of the Jewish ­saying, “I am my ­beloved’s and my beloved is mine,” while Nicola and her brother Will have matching tattoos of “family first” in Hebrew on the left side of their ribs.