Intel’s Israel-Based Mobileye Is Collaborating With Ford on Sensor Technology for Future Vehicles

CTech – Israel-based Mobileye, an Intel company, is collaborating with Ford Motor Company to help provide driving assistance technology to Ford’s future fleet of vehicles.

Mobileye has agreed to provide its EyeQ family of devices, as well as its vision-processing software, to support autonomous vehicles up to Level 1 and Level 2. This includes its Lane-Keeping System, Auto-High-Beam headlamps, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Levels 1 and 2 still require drivers to supervise the performance of the vehicle at all times.

As part of the collaboration, Ford agreed to display Mobileye’s name in the display unit of the SYNC driver-assist displays.

“It is a privilege to extend and expand our long-standing collaboration with a company that is so committed to safety on behalf of its global customer base,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, president and CEO of Mobileye. “We look forward to working closely together to bring these functionalities to market in the full Ford product lineup.”

Mobileye’s technology will be included in Ford’s next generation of production vehicles, starting with F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, as well as any other vehicle that provides Level 1 and Level 2 automation.

While it is not the first time Mobileye has collaborated with Ford, it is the first time that Ford is committing to its technology for an entire lifecycle of its vehicles.

Mobileye was founded in 1999 by Amnon Shashua. In 2017, Intel bought the company for $15.3 billion, making it one of the largest Israeli acquisitions in history.