Israeli Supermodel Bar Rafaeli Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion, Will Pay 2.5 Million-Shekel Fine

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli pled guilty to charges of tax evasion in a Tel Aviv court on Monday.

Refaeli agreed to a plea bargain with prosecutors that will see her pay 16 million shekels in back taxes and do nine months of community service. She was also fined 2.5 million shekels.

Furthermore, Refaeli’s mother, Tzipi, who was charged along with her, will pay the same fine and serve 16 months in prison.

In a statement to the judge, Bar Refaeli said, “You will not see me again within the walls of a court.”

“I regret my actions and can say that I was only 20,” the 35-year-old mother of three added. “Today I am in a different place.”

Tzipi Refaeli said, “I take responsibility for my actions and ask the court to honor our agreement with the prosecution in relation to me and my daughter, and put this behind us.”

Tzipi received the harsher sentence because she was managing her daughter’s finances at the time of the offenses, and was thus seen as having a greater responsibility.

The case stemmed from allegations the Refaelis misled tax authorities about Bar’s earnings and country of residence for several years a decade ago.