July 20, 2020
Israel's COVID-19 Cases Near 50,000

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A shopper wears a face mask as he gets his body temperature checked at the entrance to Jerusalem’s main market, April 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is rapidly approaching 50,000, the country’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Some 1,595 people have been diagnosed with the virus between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the tally to 49,575 confirmed cases, according to ministry data.

COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of 406 Israelis, while 21,440 have recovered from it.

The ministry noted that 25,033 tests were performed over the weekend with 8.1 percent coming back positive.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients reached a three-month record of 649—reminiscent of the heights of the initial outbreak in March and April, when 783 Israelis were hospitalized.

Hospital administrators warned on Sunday of the growing number of medical personnel exposed to the virus.

Some 2,908 medical staff are currently in isolation, including 819 nurses and 509 doctors, 645 maintenance workers, 244 auxiliary personnel, 102 physical therapists, 60 pharmacists, and 55 lab technicians.

