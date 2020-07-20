Official Palestinian Media Outlets Celebrate Killers of Jews in 1929 Massacres

Official Palestinian Authority (PA) media outlets and Fatah institutions are celebrating the bloody legacy of three Arabs who committed murders during the 1929 pogroms against the Jewish community of then-British Mandatory Palestine.

The pogroms resulted in the deaths of over 100 Jews and the ethnic cleansing of the ancient Jewish community of Hebron. While most of the killers arrested by the British authorities received life sentences, three who crimes were particularly heinous were executed.

According to the watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch, the PA is marking the 90th anniversary of the execution of Muhammad Jamjoum, Fuad Hijazi and Ataa Al-Zir by hailing them as heroes on various media platforms.

On official PA television, a reporter called them “heroes of Red Tuesday” and their story an “eternal epic of heroism.”

The three men, the reported added, “shaped the love of the homeland” and died as martyrs, becoming “a symbol and example of defiance and self-sacrifice, of heroism and daring.”

Wafa, the PA’s official news agency, quoted letters written by the killers in which they celebrated their deeds, with one saying, “The day of my hanging must be a day of happiness and joy, and it is a duty to celebrate and rejoice on June 17 every year.”

The news agency also referenced a popular song honoring the three men, referred to them as “the three heroes,” and blamed the pogroms on the Jews.

Former PA Minister of Education and Fatah Central Committee member Sabri Saidam posted a graphic on his Facebook page with text referring to “the anniversary of the deaths as martyrs of three of the heroes of the Palestinian revolution.”

The Fatah Commission of Information and Culture also posted a graphic calling the killers “martyrs” and “heroes of the Palestinian revolution.”