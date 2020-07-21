Palestinian Terrorist Who Killed Israeli-American Activist Ari Fuld Sentenced to Life in Jail

The Palestinian terrorist who murdered Israeli-American activist Ari Fuld in September 2018 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday by a West Bank military court.

The terrorist, Khalil Jabarin, who was 17 when he stabbed Fuld to death outside a Gush Etzion supermarket, will also have to pay compensation to Fuld’s family.

Fuld — a resident of the settlement of Efrat who was born in New York — was well known to pro-Israel audiences as an English-language online advocate for the Jewish state.

After being stabbed, Fuld, who was 45 at the time of his death, pursued and shot the terrorist, preventing him from harming others. Fuld passed away from his wounds shortly after.

Fuld’s widow Miriam said at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, “Ari is our hero. He learned how to defend the Land of Israel and the Jewish people on social media platforms, in the reserves, with hasbara, and we expect that the court will defend him as he defended the Land of Israel.”

“Only life imprisonment is the proper punishment for such a despicable act,” she added.

Fuld’s mother Mary added, “As a mother, there is no consolation. As an Israeli citizen, there is justice and that is what we expect.”

Fuld’s brother Eitan expressed frustration that the terrorist would not receive the death penalty, saying, “In a perfect world, this man would have been sentenced to death. The minimum of the minimum is that he never sees the light of day.”

“The man who destroyed a family should sit behind bars until his last day,” he added.

Eitan Fuld also blasted the Palestinian Authority for its “pay-to-slay” policy of providing salaries to imprisoned terrorists and their families.

“The reality in which money is passed year after year and month after month to despicable terrorists and their families is an unacceptable reality,” he said. “The defense minister and the government need to put an end to this.”