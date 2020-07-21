Tuesday, July 21st | 29 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu’s Top Coalition Partner Wants IDF to Front Anti-COVID Campaign

United Arab Emirates Launches Mission to Mars

Madonna Expresses Solidarity With ‘Palestine’ After Promoting Louis Farrakhan on Social Media

Neo-Nazi Thugs Parade Through Pennsylvania City Waving Swastikas and Yelling Expletives

Lebanon’s Turmoil Fuels Brain Drain

Report: Israel in Talks With AstraZeneca for Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

AJC New Antisemitism Director: Jew-Hatred Must Be Held to Same Standard as Other Prejudice

Iran Hits Record 229 Deaths From Coronavirus in Past 24 Hours – Health Ministry

Israel Medical Startup NanoVation Receives 2.5 Million Euro Grant From the European Union

RJC Endorses Neurosurgeon for Georgia Run-Off to Fill Congressional Seat

July 21, 2020 9:56 am
0

Shin Bet Foils Iran, Hezbollah Terror Plot in Judea and Samaria

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Assad Al-Amali (left) and Muhammad Abu Salah. Photo: Shin Bet.

JNS.org – The Shin Bet announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted an Iran- and Hezbollah-backed terrorist plot to launch high-profile attacks in Judea and Samaria by means of a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine cell.

The Syrian military reportedly also was involved in training the PFLP cell, which allegedly operated under the guise of a civilian welfare organization known as “Al-Shabab Al-Alumi Al-Arabi.”

The cell first appeared on the Shin Bet’s radar during the interrogation of 23-year-old PFLP member Yazan Abu Salah, who was arrested in April. He was revealed to be a member of a larger cell involving two attack units, one in Ramallah and one in Samaria. He was arrested before departing for Lebanon to undergo military training.

As part of the Shin Bet crackdown, Yazan’s cousin, Muhammad Abu Salah, also was arrested, along with eight other radicals involved in the plot.

Related coverage

July 21, 2020 1:08 pm
0

Netanyahu’s Top Coalition Partner Wants IDF to Front Anti-COVID Campaign

The military should take over responsibility for keeping Israel's spreading coronavirus epidemic in check, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main coalition partner...

The cell was plotting major attacks on Israeli targets and communities, and the abduction of an Israel Defense Forces soldier to use as a bargaining chip for the release of Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The terrorist operation was headed by Assad Al-Amali, a resident of Lebanon who worked to connect the cell with Iran and Hezbollah.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.