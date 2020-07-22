Wednesday, July 22nd | 1 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Chinese President Supports the Palestinians’ ‘Just Demands’

Nurses in Israel End Their Nationwide Strike

Israeli Protesters Urge Netanyahu to Quit Over Coronavirus Handling, Corruption Charges

Hezbollah Says Fighter Killed in Israeli Strike Near Damascus

Mourning in 2020: Tisha B’Av Spotlights Losses Old and New

Despite Current Events, Many Israeli Companies Still Embrace China

More Arab Countries Attack the Muslim Brotherhood

China and Iran Reach a Dangerous Stage in Their Strategic Partnership

The Lasting and Malicious Legacy of Roy Cohn

The End of Israel and Peter Beinart as the Last Man

July 22, 2020 9:32 am
0

Report: Chinese President Supports the Palestinians’ ‘Just Demands’

avatar by JNS.org

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool.

JNS.org – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed China’s support for the “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he said had always been the core issue in the Middle East.

Speaking via telephone with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, the Chinese leader said the Palestinian issue concerned regional peace and stability, international fairness and justice, as well as human conscience and credibility. China’s position on the issue, said Xi, was consistent and clear: It firmly supports Palestinians’ just demands, and all efforts conducive to resolving the conflict.

The “two-state solution” is the right approach to the problem, he said, adding that China is prepared to continue to contribute to a “comprehensive, fair and lasting settlement” of the conflict, according to the report.

The Chinese and Palestinians have been friends and good partners, affirmed Xi, and support each other’s core interests.

Related coverage

July 21, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Dutch Government Suspends Funding of Terror-Linked Palestinian NGO

The Dutch government has frozen funding of a Palestinian NGO with links to a terrorist group that murdered an Israeli...

For his part, Abbas thanked China for its support during the COVID-19 outbreak and for its efforts with regard to Palestinian issues, calling China the most reliable friend of the Palestinian people, according to the report.

The Palestinians support China’s position on Hong Kong and other Chinese core interests, and expect China to play a greater role in the Palestinian issue, said Abbas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.