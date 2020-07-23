Thursday, July 23rd | 2 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Spain Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Storage Center in Jerusalem, 2,700 Years Old, Dates From Kingdom of Judah

Organizations Petition US Supreme Court to Overturn Jewish Discrimination Case

Pro-Israel America Meets First-Cycle Goal, Raises $2 Million for 2020 Candidates

US House Votes to Maintain Security Aid to Israel

German Court Convicts 93-Year-Old Ex-SS Guard for Nazi Crimes

Iranian Retaliation: Not If, but When

An Academic Attempt to Frame Israel as a Devious Colonial Enterprise

What to Expect From ‘Palestine’

‘The Guardian’ Jumps on the Anti-Zionist Bandwagon

July 23, 2020 10:03 am
0

Spain Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

The Royal Palace of Spain. Photo: Rafesmar via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – Spain’s government just adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Jewish groups applauded the move, which was announced on Wednesday.

“We applaud Prime Minister [Pedro Sanchez] and his government for taking a key step in the effort to combat rising antisemitism,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee.

Related coverage

July 23, 2020 9:48 am
0

Organizations Petition US Supreme Court to Overturn Jewish Discrimination Case

JNS.org - A group of 10 Jewish organizations has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn a discrimination case from...

“At a time when antisemitism is worryingly growing in strength in Europe and across the world, the IHRA definition has never been more important,” said Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, director of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, in a statement. “It is a gold standard which spells out exactly what Jew-hatred looks like, making clear that it has no place in free, democratic and tolerant societies such as Spain.”

“The Spanish government’s adoption of the IHRA definition will also resonate beyond its borders,” he continued. “It will encourage additional countries to take the same clear, firm and principled stance that antisemitism has no place in today’s world.”

Last month, the parliament of Spain’s Balearic Islands passed a bill condemning antisemitism, as per the IHRA definition. It pertains to Ibiza, Majorca, Palma and other areas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.