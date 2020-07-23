Spain Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – Spain’s government just adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Jewish groups applauded the move, which was announced on Wednesday.

“We applaud Prime Minister [Pedro Sanchez] and his government for taking a key step in the effort to combat rising antisemitism,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee.

“At a time when antisemitism is worryingly growing in strength in Europe and across the world, the IHRA definition has never been more important,” said Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, director of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, in a statement. “It is a gold standard which spells out exactly what Jew-hatred looks like, making clear that it has no place in free, democratic and tolerant societies such as Spain.”

“The Spanish government’s adoption of the IHRA definition will also resonate beyond its borders,” he continued. “It will encourage additional countries to take the same clear, firm and principled stance that antisemitism has no place in today’s world.”

Last month, the parliament of Spain’s Balearic Islands passed a bill condemning antisemitism, as per the IHRA definition. It pertains to Ibiza, Majorca, Palma and other areas.