Friday, July 24th | 3 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Director of UK Muslim Charity Quits After Antisemitic Posts Are Exposed

German Antisemitism Tsar Urges Investigation Into Celebrity Chef Turned Conspiracy Theorist

British Rapper Claims He’s Not Antisemitic After Twitter Rant Against Jews, Israel

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida After Coronavirus Spike

Lebanon Follows Venezuela Into Hyperinflation Wilderness

Iran Condemns US Jet Fly-By of Airliner as Terrorism by ‘Outlaws’

Erdogan Joins Thousands to Pray for First Time at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

Head of PA’s Mission to UK Lies and Distorts 1948 History

The Israeli Woman Who Spearheads Palo Alto Networks’ Managed Threat Hunting Unit

Omar’s Challenger Antone Melton-Meaux: Progressive and Pro-Israel Not Mutually Exclusive

July 24, 2020 1:06 pm
0

Director of UK Muslim Charity Quits After Antisemitic Posts Are Exposed

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Muslim aid organization Islamic Relief Worldwide.

A leader of Britain’s largest Muslim charity labelled Jews the “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs” and called Egypt’s president a “Zionist pimp,” The London Times reported on Friday.

Heshmat Khalifa was a trustee and director of Islamic Relief Worldwide, whose £570 million income over the past five years included substantial contributions from the United Nations, the European Commission and the British taxpayer.

Khalifa resigned after reporters from the Times confronted the global aid charity with antisemitic comments that Khalifa made on his Facebook page.

Khalifa used social media to describe the terrorist Palestinian organization Hamas as “the purest resistance movement in modern history.” He said that declaring its armed wing a terrorist organization was a “shameful disgrace to all Muslims.”

Related coverage

July 24, 2020 12:10 pm
0

German Antisemitism Tsar Urges Investigation Into Celebrity Chef Turned Conspiracy Theorist

The German government's top antisemitism official on Friday called for federal prosecutors to launch an investigation into a celebrity chef...

The charities regulator has launched a preliminary investigation.

The charity said that it “sincerely regrets any offense caused” by the Facebook posts, which “contravene the values and principles of Islamic Relief Worldwide.”

Mr Khalifa, 63, a British citizen since 2005, has held senior roles with the charity or its overseas branches since 1999.

Until a few days ago, he was chairman of Islamic Relief Australia and a director of its branches in Germany and South Africa.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.