Director of UK Muslim Charity Quits After Antisemitic Posts Are Exposed

A leader of Britain’s largest Muslim charity labelled Jews the “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs” and called Egypt’s president a “Zionist pimp,” The London Times reported on Friday.

Heshmat Khalifa was a trustee and director of Islamic Relief Worldwide, whose £570 million income over the past five years included substantial contributions from the United Nations, the European Commission and the British taxpayer.

Khalifa resigned after reporters from the Times confronted the global aid charity with antisemitic comments that Khalifa made on his Facebook page.

Khalifa used social media to describe the terrorist Palestinian organization Hamas as “the purest resistance movement in modern history.” He said that declaring its armed wing a terrorist organization was a “shameful disgrace to all Muslims.”

The charities regulator has launched a preliminary investigation.

The charity said that it “sincerely regrets any offense caused” by the Facebook posts, which “contravene the values and principles of Islamic Relief Worldwide.”

Mr Khalifa, 63, a British citizen since 2005, has held senior roles with the charity or its overseas branches since 1999.

Until a few days ago, he was chairman of Islamic Relief Australia and a director of its branches in Germany and South Africa.