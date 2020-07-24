Friday, July 24th | 3 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Official Blames Palestinians for Their Economic, Health Problems

Gantz Reiterates Commitment to Return Abducted Soldiers, Civilians From Gaza

Was Iranian Uranium Enrichment Plant at Natanz Sabotaged?

US Coronavirus Deaths Top 1,100 for a Third Day in a Row

IDF’s New Elite ‘Ghost Unit’ Finishes Training, Holds Exercise for General Staff

Two US Fighter Jets Approach Iranian Passenger Plane in Syrian Airspace

Israel and India to Cooperate on Testing New Coronavirus Diagnostic Technology

Meet Max Strasser, Israel Critic on Ascent at Post-Bari Weiss New York Times

Israel Refutes Claims It Demolished Coronavirus Testing Center in Hebron

Memorial to Holocaust Victims Unveiled in Moldova

July 24, 2020 9:06 am
0

Gantz Reiterates Commitment to Return Abducted Soldiers, Civilians From Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Benny Gantz, head of the centrist Blue and White party, speaks during a swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, May 17, 2020. Photo: Adina Valman / Knesset Spokesperson’s Office / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated his commitment on Wednesday to return the remains of Israel Defense Forces’ soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, as well as abducted civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

“As a commander, as a former IDF chief of staff, as the current defense minister and as a social-political-national leader, I am fully committed to bringing back (the remains) of (Staff Sgt.) Oron Shaul and (Lt.) Hadar Goldin. … We mustn’t stop the efforts to bring them back,” he told the Knesset plenum, in response to a motion for the agenda titled “Six Years Since Operation Protective Edge.”

Shaul and Goldin were both killed at the end of “Operation Protective Edge,” Israel’s 2014 summer war against Hamas terrorists and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Photos of their personal effects at the time of their killing and capture indicate that Hamas continues to hold their remains.

Mengistu and al-Sayed, both special-needs individuals who, in 2014 and 2015 respectively, crossed into Gaza on foot of their own accord and are assumed to have been held hostage by Hamas ever since.

Related coverage

July 23, 2020 3:52 pm
0

IDF’s New Elite ‘Ghost Unit’ Finishes Training, Holds Exercise for General Staff

The IDF’s newest elite unit finished its training on Thursday and took part in an exercise for the General Staff,...

During the Knesset session, Gantz also addressed the residents of Gaza, saying: “[I]f you want to continue to develop, an agreement requires a return (of the soldiers’ remains and the civilian captives). What should be developed in Gaza will not be able to be developed without the boys and captives returning home.”

According to reports in the Hebrew press earlier this month, Israel recently presented Hamas with a proposal for a prisoner swap and is awaiting a response. The alleged proposed deal—the details of which have not been released—was conveyed through a third party.

In April, Channel 13 cited a senior Israeli source saying that the coronavirus crisis had created “an exceptional and rare opportunity to reach a prisoner deal with Hamas.” Other media outlets reported significant progress in a prisoner exchange.

In May, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh threatened to kidnap more Israelis if a prisoner deal is not reached.

“A prisoner-exchange deal has a known price,” he said. “Israel knows that. Either we will come to a respectable deal or we will go to the other option, which is increasing our loot. Our arm is long.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.