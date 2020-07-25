Saturday, July 25th | 4 Av 5780

July 25, 2020 3:03 pm
0

Israel Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000 as Infections Jump

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People wear protective masks as they walk around central Jerusalem amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), July 7, 2020. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 on Saturday as the government struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

The latest daily tally showed 1,770 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 60,496, the country’s health ministry reported.

With a population of 9 million, Israel has reported a total of 455 fatalities from the pandemic.

Israel was one of the first countries to impose a nationwide lockdown and initially was successful in clamping down on the outbreak. Daily cases that numbered in the hundreds dropped to low double digits.

Concerned about the economic toll, the government eased those restrictions — too quickly, some officials have since acknowledged — and infection rates resurged.

Renewed sporadic closures of various sectors of the economy have deepened public vexation, sparking daily demonstrations.

