New Statistics: 1.2 Million Israelis Eating Less Because of Pandemic, Only 47% Trust the Government to Handle Crisis

The ravages of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel were apparent on Sunday, with the latest official statistics showing that 1.2 million Israelis or one of their family members are eating less due to the economic fallout.

According to Israeli news website Walla, the latest numbers from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics show 21% of Israelis saying yes when asked about reducing food consumption, up from 14% in May.

In other findings, a full 55% are afraid they will not be able to cover their expenses, up from 46% two months ago. 41% said their economic situation has worsened because of corona.

The numbers also show a psychological effect on the population, with 26% saying their mental state has deteriorated, 42% suffering stress and anxiety, and one-fifth reporting depression and loneliness.

There has also been a massive drop in public trust in the government. The statistics show that only 47% of the public trusts the government to handle the pandemic crisis, down more than 20% from the 69% who trusted the government in May.

Confidence in Israel’s health system, however, has remained high, with 77% expressing positive feelings about it.