Monday, July 27th | 6 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Chief Rabbi Says Coronavirus Patients Not Permitted to Fast on Tisha B’Av

New York Police Seeking Suspects in ‘Antisemitic Grand Larceny’ Cases

Hezbollah ‘Playing With Fire,’ Israel’s Netanyahu Warns After Thwarted Northern Border Attack

Israel’s Zebra Medical Gets FDA Clearance for Mammography Tool

Israel Warns Hezbollah of ‘Disproportionate’ Response to Further Cross‐Border Attacks

Orthodox Jewish Runner Aiming for Tokyo Pleads With Olympic Committee Not to Hold Marathon on Shabbat

UK Lords Urge Pressure on Poland Over Holocaust Restitution

Sight Diagnostics Raises $71 Million Amidst Covid-19 Demand for Blood Count Devices

‘Even if Intel Ceases Manufacturing, Its Factory in Israel Will Be Last to Shut Down,’ Says Former Exec

West Bank Mosque Damaged by Arson, Palestinians Blame Settlers

July 27, 2020 8:24 am
0

Explosion Hits Southern Baghdad Weapons Depot, Blamed on Heat

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi security forces re-open Baghdad’s Sinak Bridge, after it was shut down by protesters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Thaier al-Sudani.

A weapons depot belonging to Iraq’s federal police force exploded on Sunday in Baghdad’s southern suburbs because of high summer temperatures and poor storage, the military said in a statement.

Multiple explosions could be heard in Baghdad on Sunday evening. Security sources said the depot, which is part of a military base used by both the police and paramilitary forces, was one that had caught fire in August last year.

That fire also set off explosions heard across Baghdad, killing one person and injuring 29 others. There were no casualties reported immediately on Sunday.

Iraqi paramilitary groups with links to Iran last year blamed a series of blasts at their weapons depots and bases on the United States and Israel as tension escalated between Washington and Tehran.

The US killing of Iran’s military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a missile strike in Baghdad in January raised the threat that Iraq could become a battlefield in a conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.