New York Police Seeking Suspects in ‘Antisemitic Grand Larceny’ Cases
by Algemeiner Staff
The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking two suspects in four separate recent acts of antisemitic harassment in Brooklyn.
The Task Force tweeted on Monday that the suspects were wanted for “antisemitic grand larceny” after “stealing religious items” from four people on Brooklyn’s Bedford Avenue.
The tweet included a video showing the suspects riding a bicycle, one of them holding the type of black hat worn by Haredi Jews.
The NYPD is asking for the public to contact it if they have further information at 800-577-TIPS.
WANTED for ANTI-SEMITIC GRAND LARCENY. The subjects in wanted are wanted for stealing religious items from 4 different people on Thu 7/23 3:30-4:30 PM along Bedford Ave, Brooklyn. Call @NYPDnews at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/cYtayzOiom
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 27, 2020