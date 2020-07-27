New York Police Seeking Suspects in ‘Antisemitic Grand Larceny’ Cases

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking two suspects in four separate recent acts of antisemitic harassment in Brooklyn.

The Task Force tweeted on Monday that the suspects were wanted for “antisemitic grand larceny” after “stealing religious items” from four people on Brooklyn’s Bedford Avenue.

The tweet included a video showing the suspects riding a bicycle, one of them holding the type of black hat worn by Haredi Jews.

The NYPD is asking for the public to contact it if they have further information at 800-577-TIPS.