Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Conference of Presidents Denounces Chinese Regime’s Persecution of Uyghur Muslims

Heroic Security Guard Prevents Ax-Wielding Assailant From Attacking Ukrainian Synagogue During Morning Prayers

Outrage Continues to Grow Over British Rapper’s Antisemitic Rant

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Gets Emmy Nomination for Role in Netflix Hit ‘Unorthodox’

In Call With Jewish Leader, Rapper Ice Cube Condemns Antisemitism

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

Celebrities, Politicians, Cultural Institutions, LGBT Groups, Muslim and Christian Groups Join Social Media Boycott Over Antisemitism

Israeli Tech Sector Saw 52% Rise in Number of Haredi Jews Employed Since 2014, Report Shows

With the Pandemic Behind It and V-Shaped Growth Charts, China Holds Great Promise for Israeli Tech

July 28, 2020 10:38 am
0

Celebrities, Politicians, Cultural Institutions, LGBT Groups, Muslim and Christian Groups Join Social Media Boycott Over Antisemitism

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

An image shared on Twitter by those who participated in the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate boycott that started on July 27. Photo: Screenshot.

Thousands of prominent figures and organizations in the United Kingdom joined a boycott of Twitter and Instagram that lasted 48 hours starting on Monday morning in response to antisemitism on the social media platforms.

The boycott was promoted under #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, which participants shared on their social media pages along with an image that called out Twitter’s “inaction on anti-Jewish racism” after the platform, as well as other social media giants, failed to properly react to an antisemitic tirade by British rapper Wiley that took place on Twitter on Friday.

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused Facebook and Twitter of “complicity” in antisemitism through “inaction” in separate letters to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said “the woeful lack of responsible leadership … cannot be allowed to stand.”

“Free speech is an essential cornerstone of any civilised society, but when it is used to incite hatred and violence against others, social media companies have a responsibility to act and must do so without delay,” Mirvis added. “Your inaction amounts to complicity. I urge you to take swift action to challenge the hatred that currently thrives on your platform.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan wrote on Twitter before the boycott began, “I’ll be boycotting Twitter for 48 hrs in #solidarity with the Jewish community This platform is rife with racism & far too slow to act. From anti-Semitism to Islamophobia, @Twitter has allowed hate speech to go unchallenged for too long. Enough is enough.”

The organizations that joined the boycott included The Royal Opera House; the British charity Teach First; the LGBT Foundation; and Stonewall, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity in the UK.

Others who participated in the protest included Ghanem Nuseibeh, chairman of Muslims Against Anti-Semitism; Sayeeda Warsi, member of the House of Lords; British TV star Rachel Riley; musicians Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jessie Ware; actress Tracy Ann Oberman; comedian Matt Forde, actors Eddie Marsan and Jason Isaacs; Irish actress Bronagh Waugh;mentalist Chris Cox; and Pastor John Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel‎.

Photo: Screenshot.

Photo: Screenshot.

The Labour party said while it supports the boycott, it could not “afford to be absent from social media platforms.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.