July 28, 2020 8:55 am
Google, Amazon, Wish Remove White-Supremacist Items From Platforms

avatar by JNS.org

Google headquarters. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Google, Amazon and Wish have removed neo-Nazi and white-supremacist products from their platforms following an investigation by the BBC.

Despite the prohibition of such items on those sites, the BBC found that they were available for sale. For example, a white-supremacist flag featuring a Celtic Cross was being sold on Amazon.

Wish removed Ku Klux Klan-related items, such as a hood and a Celtic Cross, after an inquiry from the BBC.

Merchandise related to the far-right Boogaloo movement was taken down from Google, Amazon and Wish.

“We don’t allow ads or products that are sold on our platforms that display shocking content or promote hatred,” Google told the BBC. “We enforce these policies vigorously and take action when we determine they are breached.”

“The products in question are no longer available, and we’ve taken action on the bad actors that offered the products and violated our policies,” Amazon told the BBC.

“We are working hard to remove these items and taking additional steps to prevent such items [from] appearing again,” said Wish.

