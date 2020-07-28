Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Heroic Security Guard Prevents Ax-Wielding Assailant From Attacking Ukrainian Synagogue During Morning Prayers

Outrage Continues to Grow Over British Rapper’s Antisemitic Rant

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Gets Emmy Nomination for Role in Netflix Hit ‘Unorthodox’

In Call With Jewish Leader, Rapper Ice Cube Condemns Antisemitism

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

Israeli Tech Sector Saw 52% Rise in Number of Haredi Jews Employed Since 2014, Report Shows

With the Pandemic Behind It and V-Shaped Growth Charts, China Holds Great Promise for Israeli Tech

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

Lebanon Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Spike

July 28, 2020 3:26 pm
0

Heroic Security Guard Prevents Ax-Wielding Assailant From Attacking Ukrainian Synagogue During Morning Prayers

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The young man who attacked a synagogue in Mariupol, Ukraine, with an ax is shown in security footage fleeing the scene. Photo: Screenshot.

An ax-wielding man who attacked a synagogue in Ukraine on Tuesday managed to escape after being fought off by a security guard, local news outlets reported.

The shocking attack occurred the southeastern city of Mariupol. The assailant ‐‐ a young unaccompanied man ‐‐ approached the synagogue with an ax in his hand while morning prayers were underway. He was quickly confronted by a security guard named as Rikhard Holomazov.

According to the UNIAN news agency, Holomazov attempted to beat back the assailant, sustaining a broken arm and a head injury as he seized the ax and stopped the young man from gaining entry to the synagogue.

The assailant then threw various heavy objects at the synagogue, including bags filled with feces and sand. No one inside the building was harmed and the attacker fled.

Related coverage

July 28, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

More than 60 German and Israeli academics have signed a letter addressed to Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, complaining that criticism...

Ukrainian police have launched a search for the attacker.

Joel Lion — the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine — described the outrage as an “antisemitic attack.”

Home to a Jewish community of several hundred, Mariupol is located in the Donetsk territory disputed between Ukraine and Russia. The city was seized by Russian insurgents early in 2014 before it was retaken by Ukrainian government forces a few months later.

In a 2017 interview, the community’s rabbi, Menachem Mendel Cohen, noted that despite the high level of military and political tensions, “in general, there is no glaring antisemitism in Mariupol.”

Said Rabbi Cohen: “I walk on the street wearing the kippah, people say hello, and we are fine.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.