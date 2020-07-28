Israeli Actress Shira Haas Gets Emmy Nomination for Role in Netflix Hit ‘Unorthodox’

Israeli actress Shira Haas was nominated for an Emmy Award on Tuesday for her performance in the Netflix hit “Unorthodox.”

Haas was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, alongside Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Kerry Washington and Octavia Spencer.

Israel’s Channel 13 quoted Haas as saying, “I heard the crazy news just like you. I’m in shock, I’m still trying to digest it and find the words.”

“I thank you so much for all the love and support,” she added. “I have no words, and I hope to find them soon. Thank you very much.”

Haas played the rebellious Esty in the series, a young woman who flees the cloistered world of her New York Haredi Jewish community and travels to Germany to pursue a career in music.

The series was widely acclaimed, with Haas’ performance, for which she learned Yiddish, singled out for particular praise.