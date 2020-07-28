Report: Hamas Refused $15B in US Aid Over Demand It Disarms, Leader Says

JNS.org – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Monday that the terror organization had turned down a large US aid package because it would have had to disarm to receive the funds.

Speaking with a Qatari news outlet, Haniyeh claimed that as part of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, Washington offered to give Hamas $15 billion in aid if it would agree to lay down its weapons.

Hamas “categorically declined” the offer, said Haniyeh.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the European Union, ‎the United States, Israel and several other countries, has consistently asserted that it will never give up its arsenal of weapons, rockets and missiles.

Related coverage Lebanon Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Spike Lebanon reimposed severe COVID-19 restrictions on Monday for the next two weeks, shutting places of worship, cinemas, bars, nightclubs, sports...

The terror group ousted Palestinian Authority leader ‎Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah-led government from ‎the ‎Gaza Strip in a military coup in 2007, ‎‎‎effectively ‎splitting the Palestinians into two ‎‎political ‎‎entities.

All efforts made over the past ‎‎decade to ‎‎promote a reconciliation between the rival ‎‎Palestinian factions—the latest ‎‎brokered by Egypt ‎‎in late 2017—have failed.

Haniyeh further claimed that plans to build air and sea ports in Gaza were foiled by the Palestinian Authority and several Arab countries.