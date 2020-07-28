Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

July 28, 2020 11:54 am
0

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during a tour of the north, July 28, 2020. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited his country’s border with Lebanon on Tuesday, a day after an attempted Hezbollah terror attack there, saying, “We will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves.”

At a meeting with top IDF brass, including Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Netanyahu commented, “Yesterday’s action was important; it thwarted an infiltration into our territory. Everything happening now is the result of the effort by Iran and its Lebanese proxies to entrench militarily in our region. [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah is serving this Iranian interest at Lebanon’s expense.”

“I do not suggest that anybody try the IDF or the State of Israel,” Netanyahu added. “We are determined to defend ourselves.”

After the meeting, the Israeli leader noted he was “impressed that the IDF is well prepared for every possible scenario.”

July 28, 2020 10:26 am
0

“We will continue to take action to thwart Iran’s military entrenchment in our region,” he vowed.

Meanwhile, the IDF is maintaining a high-alert status in the north, as many believe Hezbollah could make a second try at an attack.

