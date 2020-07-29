Wednesday, July 29th | 8 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Gay Activists Hold Protest — in Haifa

Six US States See One-Day Records for COVID-19 Deaths

A Unified Reminder of the Iranian Threat

Why Israeli Sovereignty Should Be Implemented in the West Bank

Leo Frank’s Lynching, Tom Watson’s Statue, and White Supremacy in America

Israelis and Palestinians Join Forces to Battle Coronavirus

Jewish College Students Stand Up to Antisemitism on Campus

Putin Has Outplayed Trump — and the US and Israel Have Suffered

With Beinart Podcast, New York Times Pushes Zionism-Is-Racism Lie

2020 Democratic Platform Said to Reflect Biden’s ‘Strong Support of Israel’

July 29, 2020 7:59 am
0

Palestinian Gay Activists Hold Protest — in Haifa

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Marchers in a past Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

AlQaws, the Palestinian LGBTQ group, will hold a protest against both Palestinian patriarchy and Israeli oppression on Wednesday.

But they won’t be holding it in Ramallah or Hebron. They’re doing it in Haifa:

On Wednesday, July 29th, alQaws for Sexual and Gender Diversity in Palestinian Society along with other queer and feminist Palestinian organizations will hold a protest in occupied Haifa to raise our voices against the patriarchal, colonial, and capitalist oppressions on LGBT and queer Palestinians, and to demand an end to violence against our bodies and lives. …

Discussions exploring sexual and gender diversity have spread broadly and can no longer be ignored or denied. Nor are they limited to specific groups in our society. These discussions have stormed our homes, our workplaces, and even our political and social spaces, making this one of the most controversial questions in Palestine. Yet the most consistent aspect of our visibility and the current debates remains the violence against LGBT and queer Palestinians. We have witnessed unprecedented physical and psychological violence on social media and beyond, reflecting various forms of homophobia and transphobia, often expressed through outdated and harmful myths and misconceptions that work to yet again demonize and exclude us from our own society, to control our bodies and repress our desires.

Of course, a Palestinian group — no matter how unpopular — must also talk about how awful Israel is:

The struggle to combat societal and state violence against the queer movement in Palestine unfolds on a complex terrain, structured by a settler-colonial power that denies Palestinian freedom and decolonization, and exacerbated by an economic system that exploits and degrades us. These violent foundations give rise to the “pinkwashing” narrative which opportunistically weaponizes our own pain against us, both on the global stage and within our communities. We stand in fierce opposition to the colonizing force that erases our struggle, then uses us as a fig-leaf for its oppression by claiming to be our salvation.

I suppose it pains them for me to point out that they chose to hold the protest in Israel and not in their own Palestinian-controlled areas — because they know that in the Palestinian territories, they would be attacked and arrested by police, while in Israel they will be protected by police.

This is the “pinkwashing” they rail against — where they choose to protest in the very nation that they claim is oppressing them.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.