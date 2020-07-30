Thursday, July 30th | 10 Av 5780

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

July 30, 2020 4:28 pm
GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A member of the Palestinian Authority (PA)  security forces gestures as he speaks with a truck occupant at a checkpoint, in the West Bank city of Hebron, May 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

A US congressman with a track record of countering terrorism sponsored by the Palestinian Authority (PA) has called on President Donald Trump to blacklist a leading PA official.

In a letter to Trump on Thursday, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.) urged Trump to designate the PA’s Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and its director, Qadri Abu Bakr, as sponsors of terror because of their direct involvement in providing monthly payments to terrorists and their families.

Lamborn was a principal backer of the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which conditions US aid to the PA on a verifiable abandonment its “pay‐for‐slay” policy. Two years after the legislation’s passage, the PA has not changed its policy.

“Unfortunately, the Palestinian leadership has continued to pay the terror rewards to terrorists, spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year to these monsters and their families,” Lamborn wrote in his letter to Trump. “Since the passing of the Taylor Force Act, and a similar law in Israel’s Knesset passed by my friends MKs Elazar Stern and Avi Dichter in July 2018, the Palestinian leadership has spent over 1.2 billion shekels, or $350 million, continuing to reward terror.”

“This vile practice must end, and your administration has the courage and moral clarity to do it,” Lamborn declared.

