Thursday, July 30th | 9 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

Jewish Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Slashed in Brooklyn Street Confrontation

British Government Urged to Enforce Hezbollah Ban

Greek City of Thessaloniki’s Centuries-Old Sephardi Jewish Community Opening New Heritage Center

Top UK Jewish Group Lambasts Publication for ‘Amplifying’ Rapper Wiley’s Antisemitic Tropes in New Interview

Gaza Man Who Swam Toward Israel Indicted as Hamas Operative

Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Herman Cain, Former Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies of COVID-19

Philadelphia NAACP Head Offers Tentative Apology for Antisemitic Post on Facebook as Deicide Tweet Comes to Light

Trump Raises Possibility of Delaying Election — but That Power Rests in Congress

July 30, 2020 4:12 pm
0

Jewish Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Slashed in Brooklyn Street Confrontation

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

A member of the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim was slashed during a street confrontation in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, local media outlets reported.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the Borough Park, at the intersection of 46th Street and New Utrecht Avenue.

The Shomrim volunteer was slashed below the knee when he tried to stop a gang assault being committed by four suspects against an unidentified man.

He was treated at the nearby Maimonides Medical Center and later released.

Three of the suspects were arrested by police, while the fourth remained at large.

The suspects were described as males in their early 20s.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.