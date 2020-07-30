Jewish Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Slashed in Brooklyn Street Confrontation

A member of the Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim was slashed during a street confrontation in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, local media outlets reported.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the Borough Park, at the intersection of 46th Street and New Utrecht Avenue.

The Shomrim volunteer was slashed below the knee when he tried to stop a gang assault being committed by four suspects against an unidentified man.

He was treated at the nearby Maimonides Medical Center and later released.

Three of the suspects were arrested by police, while the fourth remained at large.

The suspects were described as males in their early 20s.