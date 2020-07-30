UN Names First-Ever Antisemitism Monitor

JNS.org – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has named Miguel Morantinos, the high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as the first-ever UN Focal Point to monitor antisemitism.

In his new position, Morantinos—a former Spanish Foreign Affairs minister—will be responsible for enhancing a system-wide response at the United Nations to longtime antisemitism.

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement applauded the appointment.

“The importance of this role is reflected by the wealth of high-level experience and prominent leadership” exhibited by Morantinos, said CAM Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa.