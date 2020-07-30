“The fight against antisemitism has never been more urgent. The rise in attacks across the world has reached truly worrying proportions,” he continued. “By appointing an antisemitism envoy, the United Nations is sending a very important message to the world that tackling hatred against Jews is very much a global priority.”
UN Names First-Ever Antisemitism Monitor
by JNS.org
JNS.org – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has named Miguel Morantinos, the high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as the first-ever UN Focal Point to monitor antisemitism.
In his new position, Morantinos—a former Spanish Foreign Affairs minister—will be responsible for enhancing a system-wide response at the United Nations to longtime antisemitism.
The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement applauded the appointment.
“The importance of this role is reflected by the wealth of high-level experience and prominent leadership” exhibited by Morantinos, said CAM Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa.