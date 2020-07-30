Thursday, July 30th | 9 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Names First-Ever Antisemitism Monitor

With Cheap, but Only Adequate Internet Access, Israel Ranks 8th in Digital Quality of Life

Tlaib Says She’s Not Endorsing Biden, Or Maybe Anyone, for President

Minnesota GOP Official Resigns After Equating Masks With Yellow Star of David

COVID-19 Continued Spread Drives Brazilian Jews to Immigrate to Israel

China, Iran, Russia on Agenda as Pompeo Testifies in US Senate

Amid US Vacuum, Israel and Mediterranean Allies Must Be Wary of Turkey

John Lewis: Civil Rights Hero and Ally of the Jewish People

Sports, Moral Education, and the NFL

Seth Rogen’s Zionist Blind Spot Deserves a Clear Zionist Answer

July 30, 2020 9:10 am
0

UN Names First-Ever Antisemitism Monitor

avatar by JNS.org

Miguel Morantinos. Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ABr via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has named Miguel Morantinos, the high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as the first-ever UN Focal Point to monitor antisemitism.

In his new position, Morantinos—a former Spanish Foreign Affairs minister—will be responsible for enhancing a system-wide response at the United Nations to longtime antisemitism.

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement applauded the appointment.

“The importance of this role is reflected by the wealth of high-level experience and prominent leadership” exhibited by Morantinos, said CAM Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa.

“The fight against antisemitism has never been more urgent. The rise in attacks across the world has reached truly worrying proportions,” he continued. “By appointing an antisemitism envoy, the United Nations is sending a very important message to the world that tackling hatred against Jews is very much a global priority.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.