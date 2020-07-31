Nick Cannon Observes Tisha B’Av Fast With Meditation, Prayer and Learning About Antisemitism

Media personality Nick Cannon shared on social media that he had observed the Tisha B’Av fast on Thursday, marking the saddest day on the Jewish calendar in which Jews mourn to remember the destruction of both the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem.

The host of “The Masked Singer,” who caused a frenzy recently for making antisemitic remarks, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post early Friday morning that he had just emerged “after a full day of fasting, meditation, study and prayer honoring for the first time Tisha B’av.”

He then briefly noted the history of the Jewish fast day and how he is educating himself about combating antisemitism by reading “How to Fight Anti-Semitism” by Jewish journalist Bari Weiss, who recently resigned from The New York Times.