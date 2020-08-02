Sunday, August 2nd | 12 Av 5780

UAE and Iran Foreign Ministers Exchange Eid Greetings in Video Call: WAM News Agency

August 2, 2020 7:12 pm
UAE and Iran Foreign Ministers Exchange Eid Greetings in Video Call: WAM News Agency

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 28, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in a video call, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

Shi’ite Muslim Iran has long been at odds with US Gulf Sunni Arab allies the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Washington blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year on Iran.

