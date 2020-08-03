Monday, August 3rd | 13 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Team Wins International Mathematics Competition for University Students

Antisemitism Is ‘Front and Center’ in Reactions to Coronavirus Pandemic, Expert Says

Netanyahu: West Bank Annexation ‘Has Not Been Dropped From Agenda’

Report: 2.6 Million Israelis Do Not Have Adequate Protection From Rocket Fire

One Person Dying of COVID-19 Every Seven Minutes in Iran: State TV

Lebanese Foreign Minister Quits Over Lack of Reform as Crisis Spirals

French Antisemitic Agitator Dieudonné Permanently Banned From Facebook for ‘Dehumanizing Jews’

Israel Joining 5G Revolution With Launch of Deployment Tender

Israeli Army Examining Purchase of Wearable Anti-Drone Device

Syria Says US Oil Firm Signed Deal With Kurdish-Led Rebels

August 3, 2020 7:28 am
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Condemns Protests Against Him, Criticizes Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and his government’s way of handling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck back on Sunday at demonstrations calling for his resignation, accusing protesters of trampling democracy and the Israeli media of encouraging them.

Netanyahu, who was sworn in for a fifth term in May after an election, has often complained of press bias against him, and some of the charges he faces in a corruption trial relate to alleged attempts to seek favorable coverage from media barons in return for state favors.

Thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets, including outside Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home, to protest against alleged corruption and economic hardship stemming from lockdowns during the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, has denied wrongdoing in the three graft cases against him.

Related coverage

August 3, 2020 2:08 pm
0

Israeli Team Wins International Mathematics Competition for University Students

Israel’s national student team has won the International Mathematics Competition for University Students, Tel Aviv University announced on Tuesday. The global...

Criticizing the protests and media at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that while demonstrators portray their campaign as an attempt to “preserve Israeli democracy, I see it as an attempt to trample democracy.”

“These demonstrations are fueled by a media mobilization, the likes of which I can’t remember,” he said, accusing the Israeli press of “North Korean-like” uniformity in its alleged bias against him.

“They do not report the demonstrations — they participate in them. They add fuel,” said Netanyahu, who returned as prime minister in 2009 after a first term from 1996-99.

Netanyahu, 70, said no one was trying to restrict the demonstrations, in which many of the protesters are young Israelis. Opinion polls have shown his popularity in decline.

Netanyahu’s main coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, defended the demonstrations.

“The right to protest is the lifeblood of democracy,” Gantz said at the cabinet meeting.

Legislator Tamar Zandberg of the opposition left-wing Meretz party said in a statement that Netanyahu was “marching in the footsteps of dark regimes.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.