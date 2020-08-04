Hezbollah’s Global Activities Revealed in New Interactive Map

A prominent US think tank has published a new interactive map revealing the extent of the global activities of the Iran-backed, Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Hezbollah Select Worldwide Activity Interactive Map — created by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy under the supervision of senior fellow Matthew Levitt, who has written extensively about Hezbollah — allows users to see the various locations where Hezbollah is operating and track the connections between them.

In addition, by clicking on specific locations, users can access lists of specific incidents, such as terror attacks and arrests, as well as details on each occurrence.

The map is based on publicly-available primary sources. Levitt stated that it took him “years to accumulate this data.”

“The Golden Rule of Hezbollah’s Islamic jihad organization, its terrorist wing, is the less you know, the better,” Levitt said. “We’re going to try to poke a hole in that mantra, by trying to make public as much information as we can.”

The map, he added, was for “people trying to understand the terrorist, military, and criminal activities” of Hezbollah, and exposed the “global reach of Hezbollah, the way that it extends around the world.”

The map shows that Hezbollah is not only present in the Middle East, but is also found in the Americas, in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, Columbia, and Brazil; in African nations such as Senegal, Ivory Coast; in Europe, in places such as France, Germany, Austria, Ukraine and Lithuania; and even in the Far East, in locales such as Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Mitch Silber — a former director of intelligence analysis at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) — described the map the “definitive research tool on Hezbollah” and an “invaluable tool.”

Watch a video on the interactive map below: