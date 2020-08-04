Iran Sanctions Former Official on National Security Council for ‘Economic Terrorism’

JNS.org – Iran sanctioned on Sunday the former director for countering Iran’s weapons of mass destruction at the White House National Security Council, Richard Goldberg, for what the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called “economic terrorism.”

Goldberg, currently a senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which was sanctioned by Iran last year, called the Iranian move a “badge of honor.”

An Iran hawk, Goldberg played a key role in the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran that has included sanctions and military force, and earlier this year, the elimination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a tweet, Goldberg wrote, “I dedicate today’s sanctions announcement to the victims of Islamic Republic of Iran-sponsored terrorism, the Americans still detained in Iran & the people of Iran who yearn for peace & freedom.”

Goldberg’s position was created by then-National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“Congratulations to @rich_goldberg for a job well done! Drawing sanctions from the corrupt Iranian regime for “economic terrorism” shows the effectiveness of his work,” tweeted Bolton.