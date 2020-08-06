Incendiary Balloons From Gaza Set Off Three Fires in Israel’s South

Following a relatively quiet period on the border with the Gaza Strip, incendiary balloons launched from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave set off three fires in Israel’s south on Thursday.

An explosive device carried by balloon was also discovered.

Incendiary and explosive devices carried by balloons have been used extensively by Gaza-based terrorists. Though there have been no fatalities from them, millions of dollars in damage have been done to local agriculture and nature reserves.

Israel Hayom reported that Thursday’s blazes were small and easily extinguished.

The explosive device was discovered near the southern city of Arad and safely detonated by police sappers.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said that, following an investigation, it was “determined that the fires were caused by balloons.”

The Israel Police said that the explosive device contained a delay system, which prevents the bomb from exploding when touching the ground, making it capable of causing casualties to anyone who might discover it.

The use of a delay system, the police said “raises the need to emphasize the danger of suspicious objects and the need to stay away from them.”