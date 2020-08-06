Thursday, August 6th | 16 Av 5780

August 6, 2020 9:04 am
Jewish Federations Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant to Assist Holocaust Survivors

Survivors at the Dachau concentration camp cheer their liberation by US soldiers. Photo: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration, College Park, Md.

JNS.org – The US Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living/Administration on Aging has awarded a $5 million grant to the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) to expand Person-Centered, Trauma-Informed (PCTI) care to Holocaust survivors, other older adults with a history of trauma and their family caregivers, JFNA announced on Wednesday.

The funding relies upon annual congressional appropriations and $1.6 million in philanthropic contributions.

“We are grateful to the Administration for Community Living for having the confidence and trust in our ability to continue to serve this vulnerable population,” said Mark Wilf, JFNA chair of the board of trustees. “Holocaust survivors are our teachers and our heroes. Now, they are teaching us how to help other older adults who have survived trauma and their caregivers. We are honored to partner with the federal government to lead this initiative.”

In addition to aiding Holocaust survivors, the grant will help bring PCTI practices to other older adults with a history of trauma and their family caregivers.

PCTI care is an innovative type of service delivery, spearheaded by JFNA, that promotes trust, dignity, strength and the empowerment of all individuals by incorporating knowledge about trauma into agency programs, policies and procedures.

Some estimates suggest that up to 90 percent of older adults in the United States have experienced a traumatic event during their lifetimes, which can affect the aging process. The problems of this group have become even more acute with social distancing and the threats posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

