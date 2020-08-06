“Naji [Al-Ali] invented the character of Handala, who was in his drawings regularly and represents a 10-year-old boy who turns his back to the viewers. … Naji had another character who returned again and again in his drawings as the figure of the Palestinian woman, whom Naji called Fatima. She is a character who is not humiliated. Her vision is very clear on everything regarding the cause and the way to resolve it.”
Palestinian TV Airs Children’s Program Featuring AK-47s and Stonings
by JNS.org
JNS.org – A children’s program on official PA TV last month that commemorated the late cartoonist Naji Al-Ali showed a selection of his cartoons, several of which promoted violence to kids, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.
The cartoonist was famous among Palestinians for having invented the cartoon characters “Handala,” a boy who symbolizes the Palestinian refugee, and “Fatima,” a Palestinian woman.
One of the cartoons showed Fatima handing Handala an AK-47 rifle, according to PMW, while another showed Fatima with roots growing out below her dress connecting her to the ground, handing out rocks to children. One of the children, a girl, can be seen throwing a rock at an Israeli/Jew with a large nose and a Star of David on his hat who is covering his head.
The girl narrator on the program explained that Fatima symbolizes the strong Palestinian women: