Thursday, August 6th | 16 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian TV Airs Children’s Program Featuring AK-47s and Stonings

Austrian Holocaust Survivors’ Descendants to Be Eligible for Citizenship From Sept. 1

Another Anti-Israel Lie Pushed by Palestinian Activist

YouTube Deletes British Rapper Wiley’s Channel for ‘Repeated Violations’

Vandals Damage Window of Holocaust Museum in Albuquerque

Jewish Federations Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant to Assist Holocaust Survivors

Pro-BDS Candidate Wins in Congressional Democratic Primary in Missouri

My Heart Breaks for Lebanon

The Beirut Blast Changes Everything for Hezbollah

Dazed and Wounded, Lebanese Emerge From Massive Blast Angry at Rulers

August 6, 2020 9:31 am
0

Palestinian TV Airs Children’s Program Featuring AK-47s and Stonings

avatar by JNS.org

In this cartoon, which was featured in a children’s show aired on official Palestinian television, a famous Palestinian cartoon figure, “Fatima,” is seen offering an AK47 automatic rifle to “Handala,” representing a Palestinian boy. Photo: Official PA TV via PMW.

JNS.org – A children’s program on official PA TV last month that commemorated the late cartoonist Naji Al-Ali showed a selection of his cartoons, several of which promoted violence to kids, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Tuesday.

The cartoonist was famous among Palestinians for having invented the cartoon characters “Handala,” a boy who symbolizes the Palestinian refugee, and “Fatima,” a Palestinian woman.

One of the cartoons showed Fatima handing Handala an AK-47 rifle, according to PMW, while another showed Fatima with roots growing out below her dress connecting her to the ground, handing out rocks to children. One of the children, a girl, can be seen throwing a rock at an Israeli/Jew with a large nose and a Star of David on his hat who is covering his head.

A children’s program on official PA TV that commemorated the late cartoonist Naji Al-Ali showed a selection of his cartoons, several of which promoted violence to kids. Photo: Official PA TV via PMW.

The girl narrator on the program explained that Fatima symbolizes the strong Palestinian women:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.