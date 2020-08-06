US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Praised for ‘Historic Results’ in Countering Tehran as He Steps Down

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook is stepping down from his position, it was announced on Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement, “Special Representative Hook has been my point person on Iran for over two years and he has achieved historic results countering the Iranian regime.”

“He successfully negotiated with the Iranians the release of Michael White and Xiyue Wang from prison,” Pompeo continued. “Special Representative Hook also served with distinction as the Director of Policy Planning and set into motion a range of new strategies that advanced the national security interests of the United States and our allies. He has been a trusted advisor to me and a good friend. I thank him for his service.”

“Following a transition period with Brian Hook, Elliott Abrams will assume the position of Special Representative for Iran, in addition to his responsibilities as Special Representative for Venezuela,” the secretary of state added.