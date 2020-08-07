Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

Jewish World Mourns Passing of Renowned Talmudic Scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

Is Russia’s Quest for World Power in Trouble?

US Job Growth Forecast to Slow Sharply in July as COVID-19 Cases Soar

‘Possibility of External Interference’: Lebanon’s President Expands Blast Probe

Laid-Off Techies are Flocking to Gaming, Where App Developers Can Make Big Scores

American Jewish Groups React to Elliott Abrams as New Special Representative to Iran

After Knesset Fiasco, Twitter Still Refuses to Remove Iran Leader’s Account

US Senators Want to Block Drone Sales to Saudis

August 7, 2020 8:26 am
0

Israel to Begin Partial Reopening of Skies on Aug. 16

avatar by JNS.org

Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, May 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s coronavirus cabinet decided on Wednesday night that the country will partially reopen its skies on Aug. 16, by which date Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi are scheduled to have come up with a detailed plan and guidelines for the process.

Israelis returning from “green countries”—those with low COVID-19 infection rates—will not have to enter a two-week quarantine, according to Globes, which reported that it is still not clear which countries those are or whether travelers without Israeli passports will be allowed to enter.

The report said that Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir called the move “important news for the aviation sector and all Israelis. Opening the skies is a necessary step towards the recovery of the Israeli economy and rehabilitating the tourism industry and its employees who have suffered a mortal blow following the crisis. I welcome this decision which provides many with hope for the future.”

The coronavirus cabinet also decided to reduce weekend restrictions on the public’s activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.